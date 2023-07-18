Scott Ritter has proposed that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is a CIA asset whose been given 10 tasks in order for Ukraine to be controlled by the USA. Watch his videos, read my commentary, and wait for my in-depth follow-up.

The 10 Commandments Zelensky Must Obey

Eliminate the Russian language. Split the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Rewrite history for a new nationalism. Ban truthful and opposition media companies. Ban opposition parties. Create an environment of smoke and mirrors. Maintain Ukraine as a testing ground for the USA military e.g. training, weapons and biolabs. Accept right-wing mercenaries and legalise Nazism. Sell Ukraine to foreigners. Indebt Ukraine so that it can be controlled by American corporates when 'peace' arrives.

This second installment in 'Agent Zelensky', the documentary series, is guaranteed to be hated and and popular depending on who you support in the NATO/Russian War. I’m hoping that more open-minded people watch it than fans of Team Putin or Team USA.

The latest video can be watched as a standalone though I've included the first at the bottom of this page, and will include future episodes here too.

In case the YouTube video links are censored (as USA and Ukrainian intelligence has done to others), the links on Rumble are Part 1 and Part 2.

[UPDATE: YouTube links were censored]

Question Everything

In the fog of war created by opposing spy agencies, no one should blindly accept anything they're told, especially when it confirms bias. Propaganda can be lies but it can also be truth promoting nationalistic interests. Question everything!

I have, and a lot of what Scott Ritter is saying is confirmed by my research. I will followup with an intensive article with lots of evidence links. Not only has Zelensky said one thing and done another, Western Media has done similar about-face maneuvers to dupe us.

Ritter is constantly dismissed by people pointing in different directions instead of discussing the topic. He has a controversial personal background but not regarding military affairs. He was one of the few who put his neck out to state that there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and that the reason for the war, which killed hundreds of thousands of people, was a lie. He was right, and because of that he’s shared podiums with disaffected ex-CIA agents and their kind i.e. knowledgeable people.

Furthermore, Ritter has a public track record on Ukraine. I don’t always agree with his timelines but he’s been on the ball infinitely more than the White House.

I expect Scott Ritter has a target on his back.

