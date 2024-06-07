THE 7 DEADLY SOCIAL SINS

It is difficult to diagnose the diseases of society so that we can fix ourselves. Treat others as you'd be treated is the simplest logic, but it gets screwed up by ego, or complicated by sadomasochism. It's also not something that a game plan could be built around.

Consequently, when I first read Frederick Lewis Donaldson's '7 Deadly Social Sins', it was profound, and caused me much reflection at the time. I'm hoping that you'll be mindful and think of examples for each before moving onto the next.

THE 13 ENEMIES OF SOCIETY

My view on the degradation of our humanity, and the harm to our better future became, 'The 13 Enemies of Society'.

Selfish citizenry & deliberate ignorance. Personal debt & uncontrolled banks. American imperialism, neoliberalism, fake liberalism & ultra conservatism. Arms dealers & corporate hitmen. Politicians, journalists, judges & cops for sale. Pollution, industrial animal farming, pesticides, unnecessary food additives & corn syrup. Societal polarisation & discrimination. Religion and cultural abuse e.g., honour killings, acid attacks, female genital mutilation, and trokosi. Agenda news & fake conspiracy theories. Cellphone, social media and A.I. abuse. Child abuse. Misogyny, misandry & racism. Soapie addicts, vicarious sport nuts, & vapid pop music.

To my shame, I had forgotten all of this but rediscovered as I trawled through my history on my computer when my data ran out last month. I should make a t-shirt of it. And read more of my younger self so that Alzheimer's isn't voluntary.

Nevertheless, I have tried to live by a moral code.

I commented to Darkstar earlier that I wished to be lifted by a balloon, high enough so that I could only see the beauty of my South Africa. But I don’t even have a party balloon, let alone 99, and corrupt power is firmly in control again, so I’ll cry if I want to, and walk away.

As said to you last week, I’ve scheduled posts at Wicked Ghosts, some self-indulgence and interesting worldly things, but not me writing about politics. Forgive me if I’m slow to respond to comments there, I want the escape.

On the rare occasion I return here, I’ll attempt to deliver something powerful about European politics or wars in the Congo, or-

-anything except a reaction to the news (unless I’m in it).

Be well!

