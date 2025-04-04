We’re at a crossroad, and no matter which road we choose, we’re in for pain.

The USA’s economy doesn’t depend on trade like other countries so it will theoretically weather the storm of its making. But it’s a consumerist and services culture, and the value of money is based on faith (and religion always has the possibility of turning nasty).

The added pressure is its oligarchy protecting itself by passing the financial downside onto the middle and lower classes. The oligarchy will only win in the long run if it manages to switch the dollar to digital (which would be awful for all of us).

China has a massive property problem that would dwarf the global crash of 2008. However, its government is so sane that I had confidence it would adapt and compensate. But with the USA’s Project 2025’s tariff plans being effected and amplified, destabilisation of China is probably the immediate goal.

How China handles this may determine our next decade. China will take the USA to court (which only sounds funny because our world has accepted being mad). Will it stop supplying the USA rare and strategic minerals?

BRICS will undoubtedly get a boost. Maybe, most of all, we should watch the valuation of the yuan.

My South African rollercoaster ride has begun. One of America’s main goals will be to gain influence over our European-Asian shipping route which passes by the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Agulhas (with note that China may stop them gaining the ports of the Panama Canal).

If the 30% tariff kicks in on April 9, it will be disastrous timing for fractious South African politics. In the short term, will the coalition government hold? Maybe that will be determined by who has more influence over the fake liberal party, the Democratic Alliance. Is it America or Germany? Israel will be in the mix for either option. The flipside is that the ANC/EFF/MK may see this as an opportunity to strongly embrace China. With almost half the people unemployed, it’s always a possibility they’ll snap and destroy.

Europe, especially the UK, are only making bad decisions against their citizens so they’ll continue to weaken whilst buying American weapons. That’ll be a win for the USA always seeking puppets.

Ukraine is a sure fire loser. They’re victims of the USA/UK’s proxy war. So many dead with nothing to show for themselves. It breaks my heart.

Palestine too. They only have Yemen and death on their side.

I said watch China, but watch America. Disruption is often an excuse/opportunity for manipulation and slaughter. Let’s hope that the troop build-up in the Middle East is only meant to intimidate Iran.

You know about Project 2025 but have you read ‘A User’s Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System’. It’s author is Stephen Miran, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (which counsels America’s presidents). He published it in November 2024. Essential reading towards understanding the real players in the current game.

You deserve an article instead of my 5-minute reaction, but I’m still in my era of trying to avoid politics I cannot change. That doesn’t stop me from sharing your fear.

UPDATE:

CGTN reports that “China will impose additional tariffs of 34 percent on all products imported from the United States, starting from April 10.”

"Let me reiterate that intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end. We urge the U.S. to stop being domineering and return to the right track of dialogue and cooperation at an early date." - Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C. (as reported by Newsweek)

Whilst another fake president dominates the news again, is anyone surprised that Israel has invaded Gaza again? Not on the front page of your news, hey?

