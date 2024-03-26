This is a quick reminder that the coming South African election is about poverty. It’s about the corruption that has stolen the future from the 5-year-old child begging for R2 from the Mercedes at the traffic light. It’s about the lack of education that robs the future. It’s especially about millions of us realising that we don’t have to be afraid of of a few political thieves trying to teach us that their history of failure doesn’t matter when we vote.

A STREET DIARY

Every raindrop hits me!

In Winter night, my skin reads the newspaper,

and I awake educated to the street

The cold colds

The robot beckons me to beg a coin

Dressing in my unhappy face

(‘cause they don’t know the unhappiest face shows nothing),

I jostle with the Coca-Cola man to get my tax relief

Later, I’ve got my bread and single cigarette,

and I’m playing hide-and-hide with the older boys

Thank God, they don’t see the Angel in my pocket

‘cause I’m gonna sniff her all the way to Heaven

Sure, I’ve got no shoes and sometimes shiver

but I know that the only difference

between me and that man in the car (closing his window),

is that he’s always in Heaven.

