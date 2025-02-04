Putin visits Samara Research and Production Centre for drones

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of two territorial defence brigades close to Udy and Okhrimovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops and three field artillery guns.

Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, one airborne brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade were hit close to Borovaya, Kupyansk, Zagoruykovka, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 300 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, seven pickup trucks, and five field artillery guns, to include two of Western-made. One Anklav electronic warfare station was eliminated.

Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of four mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades suffered losses near Dronovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Predtechino, Chasov Yar, Dachnoye, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and four motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to engage in active offensive operations. Manpower and hardware of six mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, two national guard brigades, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine were hit near Dzerzhinsk, Lysovka, Kotlino, Dimitrov, Uspenovka, Yasenovoye, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 520 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, to include one Swedish-made Viking armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences. Formations of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades suffered losses near Razdolnoye, Burlatskoye, Novoselka, Vesyoloye, Novopol, and Dneproenergiya (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 150 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and four field artillery guns, to include one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

The Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged personnel and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade, and three coastal defence brigades of the AFU near Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Dneprovskoye, and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 70 troops, eight motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the power facility that support the actions of the AFU, the infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops, depots, and launch sites as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 146 areas.

Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Air defence systems shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 199 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, with 124 of them out of the special military operation area.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,338 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,007 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,513 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,190 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,149 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

On repelling AFU attempt to invade Russian territory in Kursk region

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the operation to neutralise AFU formations on the territory of Kursk region.

During the offensive, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of seven mechanised brigades, four air assault brigades, and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU close to Viktorovka, Gogolevka, Goncharovka, Guyevo, Daryino, Zazulevka, Zaoleshenka, Kazachya Loknya, Kolmakov, Kositsa, Kubatkin, Kurilovka, Lebedevka, Loknya, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Maryevka, Makhnovka, Melovoy, Mirny, Nikolsky, Novaya Sorochina, Pogrebki, Rubanshchina, Sverdlikovo, Staraya Sorochina, Sudzha, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, and Yuzhny.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery hit manpower and hardware of the AFU close to Barvinkovo, Basovka, Belovody, Veselovka, Zhuravka as well as Miropolye in Sumy region.

During the day, the enemy lost up to 210 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, nine armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, four mortars, and one ammunition depot.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the AFU losses amounted to more than 56,980 troops, 329 tanks, 243 infantry fighting vehicles, 191 armoured personnel carriers, 1,681 armoured fighting vehicles, 1,774 motor vehicles, 402 artillery guns, 45 MLRS launchers, including 13 of HIMARS and six of MLRS made by the USA, 16 anti-aircraft missile launchers, eight transport-loading vehicles, 106 EW stations, 15 counter-battery warfare radars, five air defence radars, 33 units of engineering and other materiel, including 14 counterobstacle vehicles, one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle, nine armoured recovery vehicles, and one command post vehicle.

The operation to neutralise the AFU units is in progress.

ANALYSIS

