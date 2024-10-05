Share this postThe pain you must share!www.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe pain you must share!The necessary free documentary, 'Investigating War Crimes in Gaza'.Mike HamptonOct 05, 20247Share this postThe pain you must share!www.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareShareSubscribe7Share this postThe pain you must share!www.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3SharePrevious
Thank you for this Mike. I shared in X and Facebook and am perplexed by the lack of concern for the plight of Palestinian civilians especially children by those who are more interested in frivolous nonsense and celebrities instead of being concerned about injustice!
I'll try to get to it, Mike. I have so many videos I haven't had a chance to watch. But I'll trust you and share it.