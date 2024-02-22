“Catastrophe occurs when too many people refuse to accept that around us always are two universes at work. There is the cold, hard reality that underlies everything. And on the surface is a veil of deceit and compromise. The more humanity compromises vital truths in order to enjoy the comfort of illusions, the more mind-shattering it will be when those illusions fall away. These two worlds can co-exist only for short periods of time, and they will always and eventually collide. There is no other possible outcome.”

Are you the average person blind to the truth of the two worlds we’re living in?

Do you swallow the advertised pill and pretend that everything’s OK, that the political party you support is the moral one? Do you deceive yourself, thus encouraging the damage of everything that is our lives?

“It’s real, it’s real!” you cry.

IT ISN’T.

Burn your wilful ignorance. Find your own truth! Judge everything by right and wrong, not by politicians lest you’re nothing more important than skin colour, Jew or Arab or Christian, or left-wing or right-wing, or climate denier or denier of climate deniers; one small number in an enormous self-righteous gang.

Don’t compromise. Don’t dilute your life. Don’t be the lack of ego for the ego of those who take your money whilst enslaving you with debt and packaged opinion.

Kill propaganda with knives of thought.

Video credit to Brandon Smith (text) and Snordster (narrator).

