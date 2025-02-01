We love Bisan Owda as one of the most valuable on-the-ground reporters in Gaza. We shared her horror and tears, and appreciated her showing us that kindness can exist in the harshest environment. She was silent for weeks, and returns to document Palestinians journeying to Rafah, in the south, where Israel claimed its strikes were limited.

It may be weekend, but we prefer politics to church, and Al Jazeera to Disney. Let’s hear Chris Hedges and John Mearsheimer.

