Why am I wearing a raincoat indoors? I’m going to plant a bomb in your head and watch you explode. You’ll be thinking “WTF!” after viewing the video above - WATCH IT BEFORE CONTINUING.

Successful marketing requires your wilful ignorance for success. Read my article about how the same monster controls your life. It’s happening to you, right now, through your laptop, cellphone, TV, family, one-night-stand, and acquaintances… because you let it. This personal fact, more than the crimes of others, determines your future.

Furthermore, consider what you go through to be accepted (and, if you’re a woman, likely many razorblades more).

“Imagine what we could achieve if we weren’t beholden to society’s unreasonable expectations about how we should look [and act].” - Tracey Spicer

If we spent more time being ourselves, we’d undoubtedly spend more time improving our lives (instead of hiding or pretending that our problems are someone else’s fault).

NB: In the top video, the marketing guru is an actress, the only way the truth gets delivered. The audience doesn’t know she is – their expressions are classic.

