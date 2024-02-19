Blowing up your mind so you can rebuild it!
This is how the world works. This is how you work. Do you like it?
Why am I wearing a raincoat indoors? I’m going to plant a bomb in your head and watch you explode. You’ll be thinking “WTF!” after viewing the video above - WATCH IT BEFORE CONTINUING.
Successful marketing requires your wilful ignorance for success. Read my article about how the same monster controls your life. It’s happening to you, right now, through your laptop, cellphone, TV, family, one-night-stand, and acquaintances… because you let it. This personal fact, more than the crimes of others, determines your future.
Furthermore, consider what you go through to be accepted (and, if you’re a woman, likely many razorblades more).
“Imagine what we could achieve if we weren’t beholden to society’s unreasonable expectations about how we should look [and act].” - Tracey Spicer
If we spent more time being ourselves, we’d undoubtedly spend more time improving our lives (instead of hiding or pretending that our problems are someone else’s fault).
NB: In the top video, the marketing guru is an actress, the only way the truth gets delivered. The audience doesn’t know she is – their expressions are classic.
Blowing up your mind so you can rebuild it!
This has been going on for a long time Growing up a lot of my relatives were “real” farmers, not today’s large corporate farms. Chickens weren’t kept like that but they were killed and processed obviously before we ate them. My Dad worked for years in the local meat packing plant. I understood what happened. My daughter was vegan for sometime before health issues demanded a certain intake of meat. I have no rationale to offer anyone who is morally conflicted by this. I make no judgments on anyone who takes either side of the argument. I understand.