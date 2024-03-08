Boodsy's 'The Shadow Side of AI'
Creatives vs Big Tech, Hallucinating Humans, Let's Play Sci-Fi, and Our Minds in Their Hands.
Boodsy claims to be a computer scientist, and rarely posts on Substack. The last posts were in November last year, and definitely worth your attention for its easy-to-understand and sane opinion about the effect of A.I. on us. Please read and consider subscribing.
AI generated image, instruction "Baby with robot eyes".
Thanks for the shout-out Mike, much appreciated. I will be posting again soon. Life, as it sometimes does, has taken me on a little diversion.