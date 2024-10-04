“Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so. Little ones to him belong; they are weak, but He is fucking strong.”

One year after Anna Bartlett Warner composed this song, the American Civil War happened. Interestingly, none of the following wars had the names of the Jesus-loving Western colonisers and instigators in their title (other books told me so):

Middle Eastern theatre of WW1

Middle East theatre of WW2

The Nakba

Iran–Iraq War

The Gulf War

The Second Gulf War

The Yemeni Civil War

The Israel-Hamas War

Israel–Hezbollah conflict

Iran–Israel conflict

There are no bombs named Kumbaya, but if black kids can sing this song, one day brown (and less brown) kids will too. An American Christian Zionist told me so…

