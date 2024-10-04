“Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so. Little ones to him belong; they are weak, but He is fucking strong.”
One year after Anna Bartlett Warner composed this song, the American Civil War happened. Interestingly, none of the following wars had the names of the Jesus-loving Western colonisers and instigators in their title (other books told me so):
Middle Eastern theatre of WW1
Middle East theatre of WW2
The Nakba
Iran–Iraq War
The Gulf War
The Second Gulf War
The Yemeni Civil War
The Israel-Hamas War
Israel–Hezbollah conflict
Iran–Israel conflict
There are no bombs named Kumbaya, but if black kids can sing this song, one day brown (and less brown) kids will too. An American Christian Zionist told me so…
Yeah, yeah, every time I mention religion not being the BEST, a bunch of people unsubscribe. It's easier to be virtuous with a click than with knowledge yelling complicity (their religion must be convenient).
In my defence, those starving kids in last night's video (the post before this) are haunting my 4am, hence my splattering.
It's also Darkstar's fault because he commented that: "In my country , the land of bombs and tanks, people still justify this genocide. Why is that so? Because they were taught that good Christian people love Israel. When I ask why, they say the Bible says so. "
Chris Rock said: "When you’re black there’s like no religion to turn to. Christianity? I don’t think so. White people justified slavery and segregation through Christianity so a black Christian is like a black person with no fucking memory."
Marilyn Manson sang: "Each time I make my mother cry, an angel dies and falls from heaven. When a boy is still a worm, it's hard to learn the number seven. When the worm consumes the boy, it's never, ever considered rape." - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jj_vCNevsfY