Arab children are not White. That’s my only deduction why there is special disregard by the West for the little ones of the Middle East.

In Palestine and Lebanon, their worst nightmares have become their waking day, and it is impossible to run into the loving arms of dead parents. The U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2001 led to hundreds of thousands dying, and many of those would have been young. Direct and indirect deaths in Yemen’s war are approximately 400,000, with an estimated 85,000 children dying from starvation alone. In between, another 100,000 probably died in the war in Syria.

Obviously, the number of those injured and suffering mental trauma would be greater, and thus their offspring will struggle too.

Childhood erased. Countries devolved.

That brings me to Russia Today (RT) which has been banned by Western media outlets. Their budget obviously got trimmed after the bans, but they’re still alive here.

I used to regularly appreciate their documentaries, especially those about the USA. Sure, some had a propaganda element, but others were harsh reality not needing veneer.

Here’s one about Syria’s kids. It was released in 2017 but remains relevant.

