CIA overthrew Iran's democracy in 1953
The Middle East would've been a different place without the USA and UK.
Considering these dangerous times, those dead and about to die, let’s remember what helped get us here.
“On August 19, 2013, the CIA publicly admitted for the first time its involvement in the 1953 coup against Iran's elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.” - NPR
Something conveniently forgotten about, as the US replaced Iranian democracy with theor own dictator, the "Shah of Iran", a figurehead, something they have repeated in the Ukraine.