Today is a helluva day! I’ve four important videos to share in case you missed them in the caterwauling of the internet. All involve the West’s war against Russia (West/East War). The first is an exceptional moment, so I find myself bizarrely sharing CNN.

“CHANCES FOR COMPROMISE, AT THE MOMENT, ARE ZERO”

The interview with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich happened two hours ago. His government describes him as “responsible for bilateral relations with North and South America, non-proliferation and arms control, Iran’s nuclear programme and Russia’s participation in the BRICS association” i.e. he’s a heavy-hitter.

IS TRUMP’S SEBASTIAN GORKA WORKING FOR BRITISH INTELLIGENCE?

Gorka is Trump’s pick for deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism. Expect a lot of pressure to remove him.

“THESE EVENTS COULD THREATEN THE UNITED STATES”

The rhetoric of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was on overdrive at a press conference, a few hours ago. He’s clearly a political toady and not a commander. He doesn’t back up anything he says, even though the room is full of toady journalists.

MAJOR MOVES BY RUSSIA WILL SOON MEAN MAJOR TERRITORIAL AND STRATEGIC GAIN AGAINST UKRAINE

More losses for Ukraine that will lead to rapid territory loss. Will a new front open up, and will it be a Russian or Ukrainian initiative?

