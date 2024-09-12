Share this postCogitation: The 'bizarre reason' for the USA attacking Africa and the Middle Eastwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCogitation: The 'bizarre reason' for the USA attacking Africa and the Middle EastIn 2007, General Wesley Clark (Ret.), explained how he discovered the USA was planning to attack Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran over 5 years.Mike HamptonSep 12, 20242Share this postCogitation: The 'bizarre reason' for the USA attacking Africa and the Middle Eastwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShareSubscribe2Share this postCogitation: The 'bizarre reason' for the USA attacking Africa and the Middle Eastwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious