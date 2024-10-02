Before Ms Tolkien of the Middle East shares her fantastical story with us, note that all war is about power. Racism and divinity are only tools used by Greedy Pigs to control the masses.

Dare to be honest with me and admit that most of our fellow inmates, from family members to co-workers, are Dumb Apes needing to think they're superior so that they don't feel like Dumb Apes.

They'll never be superior, but belief is a helluva thing. If it can make money work, it can definitely make Apes think they're more special than someone else's Apes.

When I was younger, I risked becoming one of those banana thieves by foolishly using logic on believers. As an adult, I'm an Absurdist trying to be a Realist. That, for the most part, means tolerance, and acknowledgment that there are Beautiful People in every Tree, and that their belief isn't all that they are.

Deeper than indoctrination is their kindness to others, and my kindness to them.

I long to share coffee, beer, rock music and foreign movies with any interesting being no matter they're Christian, Hindi, Jew, Moslem,or Satanist. Sexy Koreans from the Watchtower are, especially, welcome at my South African gate.

However, I admit that I'm scarred, and mostly enjoy observation over interaction. But I don't enjoy Christians and Jews and Hindi killing Moslems, and Moslem Shia killing Moslem Sunni, and Christians killing different types of Christians, and so on...

It would be Apeish of me to be indifferent in exceptional moments.

Hitler and Idi Amin are valid reasons for intolerance. So are the Israeli and American governments for killing Arab children as if they’re bugs.

Consequently, I salute Ross ‘Tolkien’ Roslyn for her brave story about the Juiz and Ziobigs. I call her brave because Apes will misinterpret her motive and message, and belief is a hellish thing, particularly when used against those who don’t believe in Hell.

Now click below for understanding or misunderstanding…

