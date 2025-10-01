Shitstream media has prolonged the war in Ukraine. That helps fill the pockets of weapon manufacturers, service providers and those ‘European leaders’ whose careers are based on serving the USA.

The maligning and distortion of Russian offers for peace, and the lies of hope for Ukraine’s success, keep war profits growing and Ukrainians dying in indeterminable yet high numbers that handicap the long-term future of their country.

Within that, we’re constantly told that Russia is suffering more losses than Ukraine whilst anyone watching battlefield updates know that Russia’s plan of attrition has been extremely effective.

The BBC has been one of the grandest liars, probably because London has a stake in this death as much as the USA.

Consequently, it’s notable that this short news video gives more honest insight into the actual corpse count (and flip-flops the narrative from Russia’s evil use of convicts as soldiers into Ukraine’s version being nationalism).

Share