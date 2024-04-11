With yesterday’s ‘Polls: Who are you voting for?’ still fresh in my mind…

I was imagining being God, and using a chart program to help me decide what happens to my South African creation.

Like Adam and Eve, President Ramaphosa and Helen Zille’s love is controlled by a Snake and naughty children who want to slay each other. Eventually, one of them will sleep with a sibling and make new South Africans, but let’s focus on the Wedding Day Election Day.

Since you’re human, you’ll have to click on the images below to read the bigger text of your possible futures.

VERSION 1: SCENIC

VERSION 2: BUREAUCRATIC

If the Dungeons & Dragons board game is a childhood memory of yours, you’ll know how to gamble your life:

At the fork in the road, flip a coin to know which way to go.

After you’ve done that several times, tell me if you find yourself where you’d hoped to be.

That’s the type of democracy they want us to play.

Thanks to Complexia the Sinker (again) for helping me have fun choosing our destinations.

Share