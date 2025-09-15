The assassination of Charlie Kirk was instantly a joyous capitalism of crucifixion.

His oratory skills were more noticeable than his hypocritical swings for self-righteous elevation, making Kirk perfect to become another Jesus after death.

Martin Luther King saved the Negro, then Mandela all the Blacks, but Whites have been waiting and waiting and waiting for a Saviour.

Hitler failed.

Musk failed.

Tate failed.

Netanhayu is failing…

But ‘Charlie Kirk’ could posthumously save pale-skinned, warmongering, and Evangelical Americans. They’ve suffered longer than anyone at the hands of Woke Democrats and Racist Latinos bombing them with cheap cars, fentanyl, labourers, tequila, and holiday destinations.

This is a turning point. No more will America be besieged by Cuba, Venezuela and their allies (Chy-na, the Greenlanders, the Barbarian Asiatic Tribe of Russia, and Americans Conspiracists of Fucking Human Rights).

Politics is murder.

God bless trans-loving killers.

God bless American fools.

God bless Israel.

God bless Charlie.

God mess.

The United States of Falsehood and its 51st State of Celebrity were hiring…

Before the 2024 election, I was masochistically pleased that the Democrats were self-inflicting, and that Orange was going to be given a turn in middle-management. It was obvious he was a genius who was going to score better on the aptitude test than his 44 predecessors, and better steer America closer to a fight with itself (and global opinion).

They’d host another fake election, and market the same two choices for the brainwashed thinking themselves individuals. In a cosplay between dementia and dementia, Conservatism would take its turn in the office because the Heritage Foundation and Christians United for Israel were more organised. Everything and nothing to do with right or wrong, just that a cross-dresser in a kid’s library isn’t as popular as those thinking they’re superior to the natives (who unremarkably occupy the rest of the world).

The ‘Liberals’ marketed false respectability.

The ‘Conservatives’ inserted a distracting agent.

Catch bait won.

Men and women in expensive suits that hide their devil tails are forever ovulating at the opportunity to market, enrich and oppress. They’re less robust than their predecessors, so Charlie Kirk will have to do as their 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

It doesn’t matter if it takes 1 day to buy stock, 3 to rise, 40 to exit the wilderness, or 2000 years to try.

It’s the crucifiction that matters.

