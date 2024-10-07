George Galloway, I’m responding to your ‘We Don’t do Succumbing’ tirade against Youtube deciding who you can interview. Did you expect something different?

I’m sick of people I admire bitching about X, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. You’re not working from the inside against the machine. That’s like pretending mincemeat can influence the butcher.

You continued making those corporations stronger whilst they slew your brothers and sisters in arms. Moral outrage is a con, and your great history of fighting hypocrisy shouldn’t allow it.

"Every human, in every ‘democracy’, has a decision to make. You are either with us, or with the terrorists".

Yes, I'm flipping the meaning of the words of George Bush the Terrorist. No helter skelter Irish band is going to steal them back.

Retire with my great respect, or keep fighting without the cash comfort you don’t need.

If you choose the latter, then will you and others with massive followings join forces to create a new platform before its too late? I need the ultimate truth bookmark!

Our freedom is ticking…

