The insanity of our species was best summarised in the Netflix year-end documentaries, 'Death to 2020' and 'Death to 2021'. They've inspired me to recommend the best movies, documentaries and music of 2022. Consider this as part one. My 'Putin Isn't the Only Monster in Ukraine' series will continue on January 8.

Welcome to the war zone or crime scene. Hello culture shock. Documentaries allow us to visit without getting hurt. When they're made by the best, they offer insight into the lives of people and countries who we've dared to have opinions about. Maybe the most important are the ones we never new existed yet now sympathise. Documentaries are also entertainment... but the kind that lasts longer, and thus has more value than superheroes and kidult cartoons.

Vice's 2022 Documentary Highlights

I don't allow myself heroes but the journalists of Vice News are damn close. Kudos to Hind Hassan, Isobel Yeung, their colleagues and support crew who put themselves in danger for stories we need to know. I have to forgive them for their less than stellar coverage of the war in Ukraine.

This past year, Vice only showed the Ukrainian side of the war so its important to contrast that with their earlier reporting which examples a long-troubled country e.g. 'Out of Control: Ukraine's Rogue Militias'.

Vice's 2022 Full-Length Documentary Highlights

Annually, Suroosh Alvi showcases terrific documentaries made outside Vice News - this year's 'The Bubble' is insightfully terrific, a gated town of retirees who have notions as strong as their guns and parties. It's a shot of sociology!

Al Jazeera's 2022 Documentary Highlights

Al Jazeera conveniently never criticises its host government, Qatar, but its unbiased reporting on the rest of the world, particularly the Middle East, is exceptional. They provide an essential jigsaw piece towards understanding global geopolitics. 'The Labour Files', their 4-part investigation into conniving and irredeemable British politics is the most overlooked story of 2022. That's unsurprising, buried by UK Media because the Media is complicit. The series is also available as a podcast.

Carte Blanche's 2022 Documentary Highlights

It's South Africa's longest running investigative television program. They're politically biased, not revealing crimes of liberal politicians, but must be given credit for many insightful episodes about the crime that's tearing my country apart.

Ladbible's 2022 Interview Highlights

I've many beloved bookmarks but regular content deliverers deserve extra shout-out. Ladbible is perfect example of that, true stories told straight from the heart... and ripping mine apart.

If you're wanting more, a good 'brother' channel is Soft White Belly. It interviews homeless people, drug addicts and sex workers. It's also known for it's humanising interviews with The Whittakers, the inbred family.

Russian TV’s 2022 Documentary Highlights

It's important to listen to all sides, especially when propaganda dominates. The West's draconian banning of RT intentionally removed one voice in a two-voice argument so that only the West's propaganda wind blows. Further loss is RT's wonderful documentary channel which used to be popular on Youtube. This will likely result in less revenue and thus less programming but it's still worthwhile to visit the RT website. Whereas documentaries not involving the Cold War are unbiased, I'm featuring the opposite because the destruction of Mariupol is an example of why we should all be anti-war and anti-neocon.

PBS

PBS has many channels but Frontline is my favourite thus most represented below. It's an investigative series that's run for an incredible 39 seasons. Their quality's consistent and never sensationalized yet the facts are often shocking.

DW's 2022 Documentary Highlights

Deutche Welle, or simply DW, is Germany's version of the BBC. No special effects, just straightforward documenting of interesting places, people and issues.

Arte

'Arte is a European public service channel dedicated to culture'. That Wikipedia description sums it well. Having so many countries contributing means a lot of documentaries on a pizza of topics.

OTHER

RELAX, THE WORLD IS BEAUTIFUL TOO

When I need escape from the screaming, I go to happy channels like these:

Solo Hiking in Iceland

Visiting the 'Worst' Country in Europe (it's happy)

