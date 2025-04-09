I've opened the comment section so you can tell me that I'm the psychic spiritual life coach you always hoped for.

USA: Empires don’t fall easily. The fake U.S. dollar will only lose its unfair power when foreign countries stop buying Treasury Bonds, withdraw their gold holdings from the Fed, and sell more oil in other currencies. The greatest stock indicator of fundamental American decline is if/when Intel tanks. Tesla and OpenAI have always been bullshit so their devaluing doesn't count. Microsoft, well, you’re still using it, and Bill is buying more property. The housing crisis will be spectacular for the oligarchy, and result in slave unrest. “Rare earth minerals” are going to be so rare that phrase will become as popular as “weapons of mass destruction” and the “rules-based international order”.

China: In for a crazy period that will affect the globe, yet will show a positive annual growth rate. The biggest benefit will be countries bypassing SWIFT to deal with them directly. The South-East Asian countries hit by the harshest American tariffs will step up first but more BRICS countries will follow. As for the previously mentioned “rare earth minerals”, China possesses 60% of it and processes 80% of the world supply.

South Africa: All developing countries are in for a rough ride that will result in sporadic death. The only way out of bipolar fake politics and American bullying is to deeply embrace China.

Israel: The killing in Palestine will only end when Israelis overthrow Netanhayu for the corruption that makes him use the ‘war’ as his and his wife's get-out-of-jail card. Overthrow will take the form of civil disobedience rather than coup. However the consequence will radicalise already radicals (i.e., 'settlers') into conflict with the 'moderates', thus making the government dysfunctional.

Argentina: Bye-bye, Javier Milei (nobody poor likes their gold being stolen).

EU: Don’t, not for a moment, believe the anti-American talk of American-serf leaders. A war with Russia may distract from the economical situation, but the EU is too divided to begin it or win. As economies burn, such as Spain and in Eastern Europe, Transatlantic/Neoliberal states will be blamed, Germany most of all. The Nordic states may prove wise in taking a step backwards.

Russia: Will win the USA/UK proxy war in Ukraine, will make few concessions, and Ukraine will be betrayed by the USA, UK, Europe and Ukrainians.

UK: The City of London will finally feel a punch, and the UK will be bruised. It won’t burn like Nigeria, but alternatively riot and stand in ridiculously long queues for anything involving government. “Starmer” will be a popular curse word until he’s unceremoniously removed and replaced by another Starmer (so many universities, yet no attention to real life lessons in political lies and inequality).

Australia: Lots of sunshine and American arselicking. Maybe a housing market crash, starting in Perth? Therapeutic cuddling sessions with kangaroos will get them through better than us.

Middle East: Their dictators will be torn between survival and great opportunity.

Western GenZ and the younger half of Millenials are screwed. Collectively, they’ll be unable to cope with the adversity of less new dresses and video games. Sure, some will gather and chant slogans, but with only cellphone education it’ll often be fundamentally misguided. Thankfully, they’ll still have porn, and the opportunity to become porn stars.

The Heard and McDonald Islands: The Penguins and Seals still don’t care. They’re financial and ideological pacifists.

Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, the Rothschilds, and the Oppenheimers will be fine (for those of you that are worried).

You won't earn a lesson, will catch another flu whilst medical care erodes, and will vote again as if democracy exists.