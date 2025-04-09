Do you disagree with my 15 violent opinions?
2008, 2020, and 2025. If you know what that means, then you know it's been a helluva century.
I've opened the comment section so you can tell me that I'm the
psychic spiritual life coach you always hoped for.
USA: Empires don’t fall easily. The fake U.S. dollar will only lose its unfair power when foreign countries stop buying Treasury Bonds, withdraw their gold holdings from the Fed, and sell more oil in other currencies. The greatest stock indicator of fundamental American decline is if/when Intel tanks. Tesla and OpenAI have always been bullshit so their devaluing doesn't count. Microsoft, well, you’re still using it, and Bill is buying more property. The housing crisis will be spectacular for the oligarchy, and result in slave unrest. “Rare earth minerals” are going to be so rare that phrase will become as popular as “weapons of mass destruction” and the “rules-based international order”.
China: In for a crazy period that will affect the globe, yet will show a positive annual growth rate. The biggest benefit will be countries bypassing SWIFT to deal with them directly. The South-East Asian countries hit by the harshest American tariffs will step up first but more BRICS countries will follow. As for the previously mentioned “rare earth minerals”, China possesses 60% of it and processes 80% of the world supply.
South Africa: All developing countries are in for a rough ride that will result in sporadic death. The only way out of bipolar fake politics and American bullying is to deeply embrace China.
Israel: The killing in Palestine will only end when Israelis overthrow Netanhayu for the corruption that makes him use the ‘war’ as his and his wife's get-out-of-jail card. Overthrow will take the form of civil disobedience rather than coup. However the consequence will radicalise already radicals (i.e., 'settlers') into conflict with the 'moderates', thus making the government dysfunctional.
Argentina: Bye-bye, Javier Milei (nobody poor likes their gold being stolen).
EU: Don’t, not for a moment, believe the anti-American talk of American-serf leaders. A war with Russia may distract from the economical situation, but the EU is too divided to begin it or win. As economies burn, such as Spain and in Eastern Europe, Transatlantic/Neoliberal states will be blamed, Germany most of all. The Nordic states may prove wise in taking a step backwards.
Russia: Will win the USA/UK proxy war in Ukraine, will make few concessions, and Ukraine will be betrayed by the USA, UK, Europe and Ukrainians.
UK: The City of London will finally feel a punch, and the UK will be bruised. It won’t burn like Nigeria, but alternatively riot and stand in ridiculously long queues for anything involving government. “Starmer” will be a popular curse word until he’s unceremoniously removed and replaced by another Starmer (so many universities, yet no attention to real life lessons in political lies and inequality).
Australia: Lots of sunshine and American arselicking. Maybe a housing market crash, starting in Perth? Therapeutic cuddling sessions with kangaroos will get them through better than us.
Middle East: Their dictators will be torn between survival and great opportunity.
Western GenZ and the younger half of Millenials are screwed. Collectively, they’ll be unable to cope with the adversity of less new dresses and video games. Sure, some will gather and chant slogans, but with only cellphone education it’ll often be fundamentally misguided. Thankfully, they’ll still have porn, and the opportunity to become porn stars.
The Heard and McDonald Islands: The Penguins and Seals still don’t care. They’re financial and ideological pacifists.
Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, the Rothschilds, and the Oppenheimers will be fine (for those of you that are worried).
You won't earn a lesson, will catch another flu whilst medical care erodes, and will vote again as if democracy exists.
I'll lose my potato belly fat during this Recession, pretend I exercised, and write more useless words that don't improve the world. Okay, okay... maybe I'll walk 10 minutes a day, and write a real monthly article (instead of something like this) so that I'm not labelled a cynic.
I could be totally wrong like I was in the buildup to 2008. I had no idea that the Public would 100% embrace trillions of dollars being invented as a band-aid. And, in 2020, COVID was allowed to save that band-aid from falling off. Such religion is obviously bigger than my opinion. Who am I to defy the will of The People.
Our life is willingly a soundtrack to someone else’s movie, so pretend I’m a politician giving you choice. Optimists, play this song, pessimists go for this.
In some ways your opinions were not violent enough.
1. America's health, especially children's has been destroyed by vaccines particularly the Covid 19 vaccine and pharmaceuticals. Glyphosate still has not been banned and statins are still being prescribed and meth is the antidote.
2. "Better Red then Dead" will become China's mantra throughout the world prompting the US to respond to China's economic supremacy with the only response available, military provocation.
But a provocation weakened by corruption, incompetence and mental deficiency.
3. China must be embraced but not without petulant violence from the US and Europe. Violence will be on the scale or worse then the immediate post colonial period in Africa in the 60's.
4. West Bank will be destroyed and Palestinians will be forced into Egypt. Israel's population forced to be a Pfizer testing lab is paying the health consequences except for the Orthodox.
5. Good Riddance and the overthrow will always be violent in the best tradition of Argentinian politics.
6. De Gaulle was right. Europe's independence is gone and embracing NATO has destroyed it's economy and it will continue to destroy it's economy with the ridiculous fantasy of military dominance. The Nordic states are screwed for trying to revive their latent Nazi fantasies from World War II era and saber rattling.
7. Not only will the Ukraine be destroyed but it's future has been seized by private equity companies. Blackrock and Vanguard will be the economy. Russia will continue to eat away at the myth of NATO supremacy.
8. Bank of London liquidity will continue to decline but British arrogance will continue the economic and political decimation of British society. The only agent of change to counter this arrogance were unions which were destroyed by Thatcher and the wave of globalization in the past 20 years.
9. Australia may have to eat their kangaroos in their subservience to the US.
10. Chaos and violence will plague the view of what direction to head.
11. Their health as children was destroyed and their education was dumbed down decades ago. AI will really be an albatross to any creative or job fulfillment.
12. They will rise up and free other islands in a blitz
13. It is still a beautiful fantasy to hope differently. Political porn.
14. The medical care is already killing everybody and still is planting it's hooks into everyone's hypochondria.
15. Always laugh
Well, actually they made me smile, thanks for that.