After a frustrating experience that initially began with Substack’s A.I. tech support, I’ve converted the automatic Substack url into a private one - www.mikehampton.co.uk

Those who follow by bookmarks will be affected, but hopefully dreaded search engines will better list these pages.

Subscribers will be able to share links without worrying that Elon Musk and co. will block them.

My original page is themikehampton.com, “the” necessary because a famous American baseball player with the same name threw the ball faster than me. Hopefully that can become a mirror to this one day.

I’ve owned my name as a UK domain for a long time, a remarkable luck considering there must be tonnes of doppelgangers in the land where one of my grandfathers came from, before marrying a Creole lady in South Africa (the Apartheid State made an error classifying my Dad “white” whilst some his siblings remained “coloured”, got adopted, and used different toilets in other parts of the country).

I would appreciate you giving me a boost by posting the new url anywhere and everywhere - www.mikehampton.co.uk

After this unexpected, 5-day hiccup, I’m finally nearer to posting the article I promised you last Sunday.

Thanks!

