Eyeball Haibo News (3 October 2024)
South African farmer feeds women to pigs, and retirees revolt in Florida.
I’m highlighting Ryan Grim’s article, ‘A Revolt in The Villages takes a stunning turn’. It’s about political corruption in Florida, and the link between Ron DeSantis and the massive retirement gated community called The Villages. I previously shared a link to ‘The Bubble’, an excellent free documentary about this boomer utopia (watch it!).
AFRICA
Outrage over South African farmer accused of feeding women to pigs
17 people, including 15 women, killed in 2 mass shootings in rural town in South Africa
South Africa’s stance on Palestine opens questions about Apartheid and history
Collective effort essential to get DR Congo on firm path to peace
South Africa's new government cracks down on illegal immigration (video)
ASIA
To scale peaks, Chinese hikers are hiring personal cheerleaders [fascinating story]
China’s biggest cities ease property rules [more interesting than you think]
China property shares jump as major cities ease buying curbs
Nepal floods and landslides death toll climbs to 193, dozens still missing (video)
Leaked files expose covert US government plot to ‘destabilize Bangladesh’s politics’
Local police chief jailed for 3 years over deadly South Korea crowd crush that killed 150 in 2022
CAUCASUS
Georgia Elections 2024 Guide (discussing latest news)
EUROPE
Belarus expects approval as BRICS prepares to add 10 new members
‘Earthquake’: Austria’s far-right Freedom Party wins election
Email from Athens set to cause von der Leyen, Metsola headaches
France’s Le Pen and party on trial for alleged EU funds abuse
In Albania, keeping big cats is the latest fad for organized crime
LATIN AMERICA
‘The forest is burning. Animals are burning. Everything’s burning’
Milei threatens university funding veto amid nationwide protests to protect it
MIDDLE EAST
Israel - Invading Lebanon to prolong and expand its supremacists war
Russia’s UN envoy says Israel bears all blame for Middle East escalation
Families deserve answers about 88 bodies returned in a container
RUSSIA & UKRAINE
Russian court freezes funds of US banks JP Morgan and Mellon
You know the world is changing when Putin opens drone training college in Moscow
U.S.A.
Trump promises global trade war (podcast)
OTHER
VIDEOS
TAKE A WALK: MURMANSK, RUSSIA
DOCUMENTARY
* "Haibo!" is a Zulu word from South Africa. Pronounced "Hai-bore". It's an exclamation of astonishment, often used together with disbelief, like "No way!", but sometimes with negativity.