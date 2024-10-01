Eyeball Haibo: Middle East (01 Oct 2024)
News from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Yemen and UAE.
Most folks don't have the time to check a zillion websites, nor look beyond the mainstream
The words “Eyeball Haibo” suddenly shouted in my head as a great name for a newspaper. "Haibo!" is a Zulu word from South Africa - pronounced "Hai-bore". It's an exclamation of astonishment, often used together with disbelief, like "No way!", but sometimes with negativity.
Consequently, this temporary aggregation newsletter exists.
I’m focusing on Middle East danger, but Thursday’s edition will be global.
THE ISRAEL/USA WAR ON PALESTINE
The war has ripped away my closest friends and destroyed everything I once cherished...
Here’s a look at the US military presence in the Middle East
Nobel Prize laureate hails South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
Mass Walkout as 'global pariah' Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly
Gideon Sa’ar rejoins Netanyahu’s government, strengthening war coalition
IRAN
Iran’s new 4,000km range, low-cost ‘Kamikaze’ drone is a game changer
Iran says it will not deploy forces despite Israeli blows to Hezbollah
LEBANON
American-Israeli Rabbi claims Lebanon "given to the Jewish people by God"
Shiites mourn ‘martyred’ Nasrallah while Sunnis quietly back Israel
Nasrallah’s Body Retrieved from Deep Crater – Israel Used 85 Israeli Bunker-Buster Bombs to Kill Him
A demilitarized zone is a prelude to any peace process between Israel and Lebanon
Lebanese PM ready to deploy armed forces to Israeli border for UN ceasefire deal
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi crown prince said he personally 'doesn't care' about Palestinian issue
SYRIA
40,000 Arab fighters [allegedly] gather near occupied Golan Heights to support Hezbollah
TURKEY
The $10 Million Eric Adams is charged with stealing speaks to a vaster plot
Turkey's Erdogan says UN should recommend use of force if Israel not stopped
OTHER
Israeli warplanes target power stations, Yemen’s Houthi-held Hodeidah
Rights groups urge Egypt to free imprisoned activist as his 5-year sentence ends
Egypt delivers more weapons to Somalia amid rising tensions with Ethiopia
