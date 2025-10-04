Full 4hr Video: Putin at Valdai speech and Q&A 2025
The Kremlin has uploaded the full Valdai video, dubbed in English.
No more Western media only showing parts of this revealing moment, nor them dubbing Putin with a women’s voice or an American accent. The Kremlin has uploaded the full Valdai video. I can’t help those of you who prefer Netflix, but I’ve uploaded it here in case you don’t want to be tracked visiting a Russian website, or are blocked by your government. Speech at the start, and the longer Q&A at 52 minutes.