Antony Blinken, the USA’s worst diplomat, found his final press conference, on January 16, descending into the truth and irreverence he deserves.

Max Blumenthal, editor for The Grayzone, knew this was his final chance to confront Blinken in his role as Secretary of State, and Blumenthal continued to do so as security forced him out of the room.

“300 reporters in Gaza were on the receiving end of your bombs. Why did you keep the bombs flowing when we had a deal? We all knew we had a deal. Everyone in this room knows we had a deal, Tony, and you kept the bombs flowing. Why did you sacrifice the rules-based order on the mantle of your commitment to Zionism? Why did you allow my friends to be massacred? Why did you allow my friends homes in Gaza to be destroyed when we had a deal? You helped destroy our religion, Judaism, by associating it with fascism. You waved the white flag before Netanhayu. You waved the white flag before Israeli fascism. Your father-in-law was an Israel lobbyist, your grandfather was an Israel lobbyist. Are you compromised by Israel? Why did you allow the holocaust of our time to happen? How does it feel to have your legacy be genocide?. How does it feel to have your legacy be genocide?”

When Blumenthal ends with “You too Matt, you smirked through the whole thing, every day. You smirked through a genocide,” he’s referring to Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department.

This is a noteworthy historical moment, and I fear that it may one day be scrubbed from YouTube - may Middle East Eye forgive me for using their footage above.

Newsweek ‘strangely’ kept their camera on Blinken’s face, and didn’t show what happened next…

Sam Husseini is a freelance journalist for major publications, and the communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. Husseini states that, “Miller has explicitly told me he will not answer my question. I’m justified in what I’m doing."

At this point, a security officer approaches Hussein and hovers over his left side. There’s a brief conversation that cannot be heard, a few seconds pass, and then, as another officer approaches, Husseini yells, four times, “Get your hands off me!”

As he’s grabbed under the arms, either side, he stares straight at Blinken and says, “Answer the damn question! Did you know about the Hannibal Directive?”

It’s also known as the Hannibal Procedure or Hannibal Protocol, an Israeli policy that allows an Israeli soldier to be killed by his own forces rather than have him kidnapped. This was used to a broader extent, on Israeli civilians, when Hamas escaped from Gaza Prison and attacked settlers and the military on Oct 7, 2023 i.e., the Israeli death toll was increased by Israeli bullets. Husseini raised the topic to Miller in June 2024, and Miller unconvincingly pretended he was unaware.

“You know about Israel’s nuclear weapons”, Husseini accuses Blinken, and then changes topic and grips the table as he’s forced to his feet and a third officer arrives. “I was sitting here quietly, and now I’m being manhandled by two or three people.”

Keeping his eyes forward on Blinken rather than on those trying to remove him, he accuses, “You pontificate about a free press. You pontificate about a free press.” He then repeatedly tells the officers that they’re hurting him.

He looks back at Blinken and repeats that, “I’m asking questions after being told by Matt Miller that you will not answer my questions, so I’m asking questions.”

A fourth officer arrives.

Blinken bizarrely says “Respect the process” as if what’s happening is normal democracy.

Pulled into the passage behind his chair, Husseini remarkably kept his mind and rebutted with, “Wasn’t the point of the May 31 statement to block the ICJ’s orders? You’ve blocked the ICJ’s orders.”

Blinken ignores him and dumbly repeats, “Please Sir, respect the process.”

As Husseini is lifted off his feet and carried away, he mocks Blinken with the truth: “Oh, respect the process. Everybody from Amnesty International to the ICJ is saying Israel is doing genocide and extermination, and you’re telling me to respect the process.”

His final words to Blinken are mic-droppingly appropriate:

“Criminal! Why aren’t you in The Hague? Why aren’t you in The Hague? Why aren’t you in The Hague?”

It would have been a fine moment for humanity and journalism if the other reporters had stood in protest and solidarity. Instead, they sat in criminal silence.

At least Blinken was deprived of writing his own ending.

To Max and Sam, my deep thanks.

SUBSCRIBE

Share