“Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza. You will pay a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging, and covering for, the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine. Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak are two cheeks of the same backside, and they both got well and truly spanked tonight in Rochdale.” - George Galloway

Palestine has a voice in the UK Parliament. Anti-war campaigner George Galloway has won the Rochdale by-election on the Workers Party ticket. He got more votes than the top 4 parties combined.

The Media is already attacking him, and will try drown him, but Palestine will become a bigger election issue than it would’ve been. Normal people will come out of the closet to express their disappointment that their government is, again, a warmonger.

“It’s beyond alarming that last night, the Rochdale by-election returned a candidate that dismisses the horror of what happened on 7 October.” - Rishi Sunak

After getting yourself up to date with the news clip in the header, watch Novara Media’s analysis which includes a segment called ‘Who is George Galloway?’ It’s both praiseworthy and critical, and includes excellent snippets from when Galloway stood against the “pack of lies” that caused the war in Iraq.

