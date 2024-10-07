Share this postGreater Israelwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGreater IsraelIt is crucial that we address the broken pipe drowning Arabs and Jews.Mike HamptonOct 07, 20244Share this postGreater Israelwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareShareSubscribe4Share this postGreater Israelwww.mikehampton.co.ukCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePrevious
Arabs are a culture and Jews are a religion. Should it not be cultures with cultures and religions with religions?