Haibo World - The Year-Ending Edition
Mammoth news index for every continent (and a big island that thinks it's one).
This is reading beyond today - bookmark, take your time, get educated, be less fooled, and be ready for 2025 which I expect to be a momentous year.
* * * * * *
FEATURED
* * * * * *
AFRICA
US State Dept gives nod to $5bn in potential arms sales for Egypt [the dictatorship]
AFRICA (SOUTH AFRICA)
Mozambique political crisis: Could South Africa, regional mediators break the deadlock?
South Africa signs up for international supervision of the local justice system
ANTARCTICA
Flat Earther admits he was wrong after traveling 9,000 miles to Antarctica to test his belief
ASIA
China says it provided information, documents in Baltic Sea cables inquiry
China takes steps against Canada institutions, individuals over Uyghurs, Tibet
‘Trapped inside’: The children suffocating in the smog of Lahore
AUSTRALIA & THAT PLACE NEXT DOOR
Australian foreign minister visits Ukraine, backs US war against Russia
Ireland's morality calls out lynch and the Australian's humanity on Gaza
EUROPE
Commission’s ‘NGO gag order’ will boost corporate lobby power
Tens of thousands rally in Belgrade demanding accountability over Novi Sad railway station disaster
Baby Bust: Why Conservatives are obsessed with birth rates now
A food apocalypse is coming - there is no plan to feed Britain in a crisis [an excellent read despite the Russophobia]
EUROPE & RUSSIA
U.S. bankrolled Ukrainian TikTokers and Instagram personalities $4.8 million.
Another state-sponsored "fact-checker" falls afoul of fact-checking
Moldovan president plans military operation in Transnistria — Russian intel agency
LATIN AMERICA
Ten Years After Normalization With Cuba, Trump Hardliners Take Cuba Back In Time
President of Panama fires back at Trump: Canal ‘belongs to Panama’
MIDDLE EAST
Israel & Palestine:
The Bibi Files: Documentary Film Presents the Real Benjamin Netanyahu [common criminal mass killing others to avoid prison]
Hamas calls attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital 'crime against humanity'
Gaza toddlers got the polio vaccine, then an Israeli bomb took their legs
Lebanon (the country that almost vanished from the news):
What the Israel-Hezbollah war did to Lebanon's cultural heritage sites
Syria:
What Jeffrey Sachs and Tucker Carlson get right and wrong about the post-9/11 wars
Those who stand with the Palestinians should celebrate Assad’s fall
Turkey:
Turkey gets US waiver to pay for Russian gas via sanctioned Gazprombank
US Judge Finds Israel's NSO Group Liable for Hacking in WhatsApp Lawsuit
Yemen:
Yemen downs F-18, targets USS Truman thwarting attack on Sanaa
USA & CANADA
The US embrace of incarceration for the homeless is a win-win for the Plutocrats
Here's what Biden’s final war powers report to Congress is hiding from the public
Bogus Columbia “resignation” reignites Zionist smears against Joseph Massad
OTHER
The spirit of the empire and the manufacturing of tyrant-slaves
* * * * * *
DOCUMENTARIES
Trained as a spy at 10 - sex trafficking survivor Anneke Lucas names her billionaire abusers
* * * * * *
PODCASTS
Jimmy Dore: CNN host Brian Seltzer caught lying about lying!