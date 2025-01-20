It’s still essential that people read Hamas’ statement in January 2024 regarding their Oct 7 attack (and I’m pleased that so many of you did).

With the exchange of prisoners currently underway, there’s opportunity (or limited opportunity) for Palestinians to share their side with bigger media.

A starting point is Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim interviewing senior Hamas official Basem Naim about the ceasefire deal, Trump, his fears for the West Bank, and the future of Hamas and Palestine.

I’ll refrain from writing articles whilst we’re flooded with news about this situation. Furthermore, Trump is soon to dominate the internet with loud statements and actions as he takes office. But, I’ll occasionally share items of interest such as this.

It’s disappointing to me that some people support Israel and Russia, or Palestine and Ukraine, refusing to accept that it’s the same American war machine at ‘play’.

I fervently wish for the Israeli/Palestinian ceasefire to hold, and the war in Ukraine to end!

