I’d be delighted if you bookmarked this page, and explored these Russian and Ukrainian movies and documentaries over your holidays.

Below is ‘Kolshik’, the best short video I’ve seen. It’ll be the foreign cocaine persuading you to explore. It’s creator is Ilya Naishuller whose now famous for making ‘Nobody’ in the USA (love the insane bus fight!) but he’d already made the exciting first-person-shooter ‘Hardcore Henry’ in Russia 5 years earlier.

‘Tsoi’, another short video, is hilarious!

INTRODUCTION

Russia and the ex-Soviet states do comedy but they’re the royalty of dark drama. There’s honesty in depression, something palpable that I relate too.

Next year, I’ll post the best of Iceland, China, Korea, France and others (on my Wicked Ghosts substack), but it’s Russian and Ukrainians that are in my mind now, as they bleed and explode in the snow. Consequently, as I did for Israel and Palestine, I’m sharing with you movies that will hopefully help you understand the joy, pride and suffering of these Slavic people. They’re hardier souls than us Westerners (and English White Africans).

Ukraine’s listing is shorter because they don’t have the modern movie-making history and resources that Russia does, and thus create less with smaller distribution. But there are treasures, and I’ll follow this up with two reviews.

My recommendations aren’t biased. War isn’t a victory march for mental health. Practical conservatism isn’t an excuse for homophobia. Russia will be loved and criticised. Movies are ranked according to quality not topic.

Links lead to trailers. Enjoy.

DOCUSERIES

My favourite documentary series about Russia are made by foreigners. These are the only I haven’t ranked because they’re each exceptional in a different way.

‘Russia From Above’ (the series, not the movie) will make you fall in love with the country. It’s my favourite, It was the most successful in German TV’s history, a sign of how things were before the war in Ukraine. If you can’t find it, look for the shorter movie with the same name.

Loading video

‘From Russia To Iran: Crossing The Wild Frontier' is a 4200km hike across the Caucus Mountains by author, explorer and ex-British Special Forces Major Levison Wood. You will swear, in some places, that the last 30 years of Russian history never happened. I’ve enjoyed all his series but found his people interactions here the most eye-opening. A wondrous series, on Amazon, Prime, Channel 4 but currently free here.

‘Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone’ is a heart-tearing montage of video clips shot by the BBC during the fall of the Soviet Union, and democracy under Perestroika Gorbachev and Vodka Yeltsin. When you see what Russia was rescued from, you’ll understand why older citizens overwhelming support Putin. Watch by clicking the link below.

DOCUMENTARIES

‘Ukraine on Fire’ has to be watched immediately after ‘Winter on Fire’. Between these two, you will be able to decide what sparked the civil war in Ukraine in 2014, and why Russia had to step in.

I know that the polished production of ‘Winter on Fire’ is propaganda, that anti-Russian snipers stoked the anti-Russian crowd, but it remains one of my favourites because the bravery of Ukrainian citizens cannot be denied. They may have been manipulated by extremists backed by the USA but they, like us, were only seeking a better future, and prepared to fight overwhelming odds. It’s a tragedy that they never knew they were being shot by the people claiming to support them. The footage of their struggle is a thriller on Netflix.

‘Ukraine on Fire’ brings us to earth with uncomfortable facts that power doesn’t care about commoners. The famous Oliver Stone (‘Platoon, ‘Born on the 4th of July’) is the narrator and producer, not the director. Igor Lopatonok, born in Ukraine (but possessing dual American and Russian citizenship), takes that role. He made it free on Rumble after YouTube banned it. The sequel is ‘Revealing Ukraine’.

MOVIES

RUSSIA

Andrey Zvyagintsev is my favourite Russian director, with four of his creations making my top 40. His ‘Loveless’ may not be the easiest introduction to foreign movies but it’s a masterclass in shiny darkness (and hopefully still on Netflix) that must be watched in silence at night. If you want something painless and fun to start with, go for ‘The Major’, ‘Night Watch’/’Day Watch’, ‘Hardcore Henry’, ‘Why Don't You Just Die?’ or ‘Mermaid’.

UKRAINE

Ukraine’s best movies also involve a lot of severe drama so it’s surprising that my favourite is a (black) comedy.

SERIES

Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People’ has funny moments that are destroyed by knowing it was oligarchic propaganda leading to war. Instead, watch Russia’s thriller ‘To the Lake’.

MORE MUSIC VIDEOS

We began with Ilya Naishuller’s incredible short videos (hope you watched both). He made a third, a crime with a twist. And his work seems to have inspired a follow-up that’s full of funny action. All four videos, plus many more, are for one of Russia’s biggest bands called ‘Leningrad’. Here’s a taste of their channel.

Yuliya Topolnitskaya, the main actress from Ilya’s ‘Kolshik’ video and another Leningrad video called ‘Exhibit’, was elevated her to movies and a television series. Lubov ‘Love’ Konstantinova had already taken the lead in a mini-series but it was Leningrad’s ‘Tits’ a.k.a. ‘Boob’ video, with a clip of Putin, that shot her to stardom. She’s since appeared in several series, and played the nurse in the nationalistic war biopic ‘The Last Stand’ a.k.a. ‘The Last Frontier’.

But Ilya, in addition to his blockbuster movies and music videos for others, has his own band, Biting Elbows. His videos propelled his band too. ‘Love Song’ was popular, but the action story in ‘The Stampede’ and its even better sequel, ‘Bad Motherfuckers’, was biggest.

This is a political page. War propaganda made me want to show you that there’s more to Ukraine and Russia. For more movie lists (and music reviews, short stories, poems) sign up to my personal Wicked Mike’s Ghosts substack.

Share