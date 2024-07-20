Yesterday, July 19, the massive crowd in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, showing its support for the Houthi attack in Tel Aviv.

GAME-CHANGING DRONE ATTACK?

The ship-attacking Yemeni Armed Forces, also known as the Houthis, have jumped a sea to successfully attack Israel with a drone. At 3am on Friday morning, a Tel Aviv apartment was hit - a Belarusian immigrant was killed, and 10 others injured.

With so many dead from Hamas’ Oct 7 attack, and overwhelmingly more from Israel’s invasion of Gaza and incursions into the West Bank, why did a single drone make headlines?

THE ‘YAFA’ DRONE

The Israeli army claimed the drone was an Iranian-made Samad-3, upgraded to travel long distances. However, an unnamed Yemeni military official has claimed that it’s homemade and has a distance of 2000km. He referred to it as the ‘Jaffa’, and other media are too, but the original word is ‘Yafa’.

It could be true that it’s a Samad-3 but Israel (and the USA) are well known for propaganda against Iran (their ultimate target). It’s yet to be verified that the Houthis have developed a sophisticated drone but the fact that they possess such weapon shakes up the Middle East.

The intial claims by Israel is that the drone departed from Yemen. The distance from the border to Tel Aviv, Israel’s technological hub, is approximately 2300km. That could mean that the drone was fired from a different location, or that there was little control of its descent if its range is 2000km.

The exceptional fact is that the Yafa was undetected by the Iron Dome, causing The Jerusalem Post headline: ‘Israel's defense establishment in shock by Houthi Tel Aviv drone attack’. However, it must be noted that several Hezbollah drone attacks from Lebanon have also not registered.

The Houthi’s named the drone after the Palestinian port city from which Tel Aviv originated. The Jaffa/Yafa/Yafo harbour town has a 7,000-year history but it’s in 1950 that it was incorporated into Israel.

HOUTHI STATEMENT

The statement from Yahya Sare’e, spokeperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, includes:

“The Yemeni armed forces declare the occupied Jaffa region an unsafe area and will be a primary target within the range of our weapons, and will focus on targeting the Zionist enemy’s internal front and reaching the depths.



In announcing this specific operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they have a bank of targets in occupied Palestine, including sensitive military and security targets, and will continue, with the help of Allah Almighty, to strike those targets in response to the enemy’s massacres and daily crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

In the Gulf of Aden, the Houthis used drones and missiles to attack two ships this week, the Chios Lion and the Lobivia.

ICJ: ISRAEL MUST LEAVE PALESTINE

On 19 July 2024, “In its Advisory Opinion, the Court responds to the questions posed by the General Assembly by concluding that:

The State of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful;

the State of Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible;

the State of Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

the State of Israel has the obligation to make reparation for the damage caused to all the natural or legal persons concerned in the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

all States are under an obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

international organizations, including the United Nations, are under an obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory; and

the United Nations, and especially the General Assembly, which requested the opinion, and the Security Council, should consider the precise modalities and further action required to bring to an end as rapidly as possible the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Full summary available here.

FOR YOUR COGITATION

