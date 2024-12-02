Hunter Biden PARDONED by FATHER for being "unfairly targeted"
Full statement from liar Joe Biden.
Last night, USA Middle Manager Joe Biden, who promised he would never interfere in the cases against Ukraine Lower Manager Hunter Biden, stated:
“I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.
The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.
No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution.
In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.
For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded.
Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.
I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”
It’s fantastic that there are only “reasonable people” in the USA and that Father Biden never lies - three double-tequilas for democracy (before the trade war begins).
In other understandable news, Trump appointed billionaire Massad Boulos as his Senior Middle East adviser. I’m unsure which is more relevant, that Boulous is Trump’s well-connected Lebanon Whisperer (as The Century Foundation described him), or that Boulous is the father-in-law of Tiffany Trump.
Maybe it’s just one more of those “good deals”, something Donald Trump alluded to without understanding the oxymoron he was creating:
"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene. Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests."
Maybe Trump didn’t want Tiffany to feel left out after he appointed real estate developer, Charles Kushner, as the next ambassador to France. Yes, that’s the father of Jared Kushner (and thus the father-in-law of Ivanka Trump) - let’s make another another toast (I warn my readers not to drink and vote again).
Charles is in time for France’s economic wobbling which may result in bargain property prices.
Charles, by the way, was previously pardoned by Trump after having been involved in tax evasion and witness tampering, and a related revenge plot which easily trumps the Stormy Daniel’s scandal. I mention that for those Republicans currently yelling at Biden’s duplicity.
Any chance that a substantial fraction of Americans will suddenly become woke to their politics being a distracting side show to the creators and profiteers of the West/East War?
Putin is hedging his bets by allocating one-third of Russia’s 2025 revenue to the military.
I need a black coffee.
Nepotism always trumps - pun intended
Now, I'm betting generous "Genocide" Joe will do a pardon for all those incarcerated for and with records of cannabis possession, right? The idea of one of the greatest war criminals in American history being able to issue a pardon of any sort is bizarre. I'm betting Hunter celebrated by snorting crack out of the bellybutton of a sex worker ... and video recording himself doing it. Watch for Instagram tomorrow...