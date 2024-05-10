“Hypernormalisation argues that governments, financiers, and technological utopians have, since the 1970s, given up on trying to model the complex ‘real world’ and instead established a simplified ‘fake world’ for the benefit of corporations and kept stable by neoliberal governments around the world.” - Wiki

'Hypernormalisation' is a free documentary that should be watched in the dark with no distractions because it is the horror movie of our lives.

Director Adam Curtis builds a jigsaw of greed, blood and madness. The genius is in re-framing what we know so that we know something different. It’s a remarkable sleight of hand that’s not a trick but an opening of a darker window into dystopia. The completed picture is deeply psychological.

What happened in the Soviet Union, the pretending of normality as it fell because it was all that people knew, is happening in the USA and South Africa. There’s a disturbia in the majority which we deal with by carrying on with our increasingly obstacled lives in the same manner as we did before.

Fake reality is a placebo against courage for change. In that contradiction, the powerful will reinforce what we seek. They will sell us and buy us. It works because we are willing commodities.

‘Hypernormalisation’ is a red pill. You’ll gain mindsight. Your body will fight discomfort, and seek to return to its state of fantasy. This can only be overcome by you obeying the recommended dose which is to always take more…

CLIP

The full documentary is available below this segment.

FULL ‘HYPERNORMALISATION’ DOCUMENTARY

Alternative links on Rumble, Odysee, YouTube and Bitchute.

VIEW MORE

Share