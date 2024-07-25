NATO and Israel have turned part of the Italian paradise of Sardinia into cancer, human birth defects and mutated goats (the images will not make you think of mutton stew).

It’s another compliment for global military democracy, especially its brass for blaming local interbreeding instead of the nanoparticles of their missiles.

Three cheers for war profiteers. Let’s toast them with a double-shot of thorium (which, if you’re bar-hopping, is on special during Happy Hour in Ukraine).

Vegans, non-incestuous families, goat lovers and anti-war activists have permission to share this post.

