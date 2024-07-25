If you need another reason to hate NATO...
Bombs, birth defects, cancer, grief and cover-up in Sardinia.
NATO and Israel have turned part of the Italian paradise of Sardinia into cancer, human birth defects and mutated goats (the images will not make you think of mutton stew).
It’s another compliment for global military democracy, especially its brass for blaming local interbreeding instead of the nanoparticles of their missiles.
Three cheers for war profiteers. Let’s toast them with a double-shot of thorium (which, if you’re bar-hopping, is on special during Happy Hour in Ukraine).
Vegans, non-incestuous families, goat lovers and anti-war activists have permission to share this post.
I’m offline but will respond to comments next week.
Wow, what an amazing documentary and yet another example of how so often those supposedly protecting us from danger are the real danger. I had no idea how beautiful Sardinia is. The people there have been deeply betrayed. Time for Nato to go.
A similar situation exists in Serbia. Since the 1999 bombings by NATO, the International Criminal Tribunal has dismissed the case. They didn't rule out the "hot spots" where the fertilizer factories and oil refineries were bombed (according to them, they were legitimate military targets). But they "can't" prove the increase in birth defects and incidents of cancer were caused by depleted uranium.