Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth nonconformist's avatar
Ruth nonconformist
3d

And Rupert - his Handler - ostensibly "saved the day".

I did not watch: The sheninanigans of the wannabe powers have no bearing on my day. More divide&rule, distraction, and meanwhile Starlink is being placed in Lesotho to mitigate the probable forthcoming eviction of Africommand from Botswana.... so at least their communications with ISIS operations in Mozambique will still be uninterrupted - thanks"Elon"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike Hampton
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Hampton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture