In the next episode of White House TV...
...the American Manager surprises the Black South African Manager with a video.
The star actor arrived with golfers and a billionaire to substantiate his argument that there’s no genocide in South Africa. A lot of killing, yes, but no genocide. Thus, the scene was set, and the show began…
…and then, away from the camera, they went for a friendly lunch.
And Rupert - his Handler - ostensibly "saved the day".
I did not watch: The sheninanigans of the wannabe powers have no bearing on my day. More divide&rule, distraction, and meanwhile Starlink is being placed in Lesotho to mitigate the probable forthcoming eviction of Africommand from Botswana.... so at least their communications with ISIS operations in Mozambique will still be uninterrupted - thanks"Elon"