Whilst my new government descended into chaos and hate, I clenched my fists until my mind bled... but held myself back from writing. They’re busy revealing some of the horse trading, so I’ll post one last article before walking away. Consider this the introduction to that, your visual understanding of our inequality.

‘Nelson Mandela’s Rainbow Nation Project’ has failed. 30 years later, as our South African dream of democracy rots, we’re the most unequal society in the world.

Don’t blame white people. We’re only 7% of the population, and most of us are commoners too. In my neighbourhood, beggars, drug addicts and prostitutes are overly represented by my skin colour.

I will not walk at night, so its tragic that black, overweight, high school girls in miniskirts often do on their way to the dingy bar. We can point fingers at the economy and politicians, but what about parents?

During Apartheid, my parents grew up in poverty which forever affected their minds, but they (and my childhood) benefitted from good infrastructure and freedom of movement. I scored because the free education I received was better than the free education available to everyone now. It’s also harder for those living in a shack, surrounded by social pressures such as crime, to be good students.

Kids and teens should be protected, not challenged. Unlike them, I got to be a young adult in the Nineties, the Decade of South African Hope. Their decade will be monstrous.

BLAME?

I’m not digging into the blame game except to say that some white billionaires and Western interference deserve criticism. So does the black government which robbed every colour of us - that’s our version of equality!

If you support a Parliamentarian or municipal official, and believe they’re moral, ask them how honest it is to be paid more than a million in annual salary when almost half the country is unemployed.

INEQUALITY VIDEOS

I grew up in Durban, first in the suburbs and then in the centre, so I’m using it as example.

Government destroyed Durban. Consequently, shop owners, the middle class and upper class, moved inland and up the coast. 16km away, Gateway Mall was built, and then a city around it, and then sprawling, gated communities.

Same Ethekwini Metro, same Government, but polarising.

I’ve jumped to the end of this walking tour video so you see the relevant section, but another beautiful mall and the beaches are at the beginning.

Moscow isn’t representative of Russia, but major cities are a reflection of government. It’s impossible not be impressed by Russia’s beautiful metro railway system or China’s efficient jump into a maglev future.

In contrast, Durban’s main train station empties you into a crumbling city. You’re 3km away from the beachfront, the main tourist attraction, with the City Hall squatting in between.

There’s no train to Umhlanga even though its close, on the same coastline, and there are tracks leading there. The main airport was moved so that it’s now north of them, and far from Durbanites.

The politicians approved the divide between rich and poor, and then blamed the rich for it so that the poor would reelect them - sheez!

I’m not pointing fingers at folks living in Umhlanga. In a South Africa where we all had the luxury of choice but not the government we wanted, we would want to live there too. Let’s hope they go the Hong Kong route and build micro apartments for some of us.

Thanks to Walk Africa for making the videos.

