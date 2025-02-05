“We dance for laughter, we dance for tears, we dance for madness, we dance for fears, we dance for hopes, we dance for screams, we are the dancers, we create the dreams.” - Albert Einstein

With so much doom news this week, I’m skipping over Ukraine allegedly attacking a yellow school bus carrying 20 kids in Zaporizhzhia.

The pychologist for those drone operators must be happy that they’ve accepted they’re not getting that territory back, and that those Ukrainian kids are now Russian casualties (my shrink is getting excited than I’ve suddenly become an optimist).

Besides, childhood is overrated ‘cause it’s only when you’re a teen that you can dance in a bikini on stage for millions to watch you on MTV RTV.

BEARS CAN DANCE

Yes, Michael J. Fox is going back to the future where there is no Michael J. Fox and only a bunch of bricks dancing and singing for the glory of their foundation. For those of you who don’t understand my language, I’ll repeat myself in Russian:

INTERVISION has returned but will feature less communists than before. Some BRICS and other nations will participate. Contestants will bear no resemblance to the French, Brits, Poles, Ukrainians, Germans and Americans.

INTERVISION 2025

The Intervision Song Contest (ISC) presented 8 competitions in Czechoslavakia and Poland from 1965 to 1980. It was resurrected in 2008, and hosted by Sochi, Russia.

I’m too lazy to search for reasons why it never continued then - hey, I’m an armchair dancer - so I’ll instead share this genius Russian music video (which provides another reason for the joy of children being overrated).

YOU CAN DANCE (IF YOU WANT TO)

No humans were harmed during the making of these fake bear photos.

