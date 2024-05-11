The 1.4 million residents and refugees of Rafah in Gaza are under attack. Israel is exploding people and buildings with missiles, and busy with a major land invasion from the east. The latter is being met with fierce resistance by Hamas guerillas.

Iran’s Press TV reports that Yemeni citizens held a large rally, calling on their army to increase their naval attacks on Israel’s allies.

Will Israel’s attack on Rafah persuade Lebanon to increase their participation? Has Israel finally crossed Hezbollah’s red line?

Israeli jets and artillery are also attacking Gaza City in the north. Another journalist and his extended family were slaughtered in their home.

BACK AT THE UNITED NATIONS

Far from the bullets and bombs is paper shuffling at the United Nations.

Yesterday, May 10, South Africa filed an urgent application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), demanding that the UN order Israel to ceasefire and withdraw from Rafah.

ICJ’s Press Release on South Africa’s Latest Application

South Africa today filed an urgent request with the Court for the indication of additional provisional measures and the modification of provisional measures previously prescribed by the Court in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel). In its new request, South Africa states that the provisional measures previously indicated by the Court “are not capable of ‘fully address[ing]’ the changed circumstances and new facts on which [its] Request is founded”. It further states that “[t]he situation brought about by the Israeli assault on Rafah, and the extreme risk it poses to humanitarian supplies and basic services into Gaza, to the survival of the Palestinian medical system, and to the very survival of Palestinians in Gaza as a group, is not only an escalation of the prevailing situation, but gives rise to new facts that are causing irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people in Gaza”. South Africa requests the Court to indicate further provisional measures and modify the previous provisional measures, pursuant to Article 41 of the Statute of the Court and Articles 73 (1), 74 (1), 75 (1) and (3) and/or 76 (1) of the Rules of Court, for “the protection of the Palestinian people in Gaza from grave and irreparable violations of their rights, and of South Africa’s rights, under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide”.

The same day, Libya filed a declaration of intervention in the proceedings under Article 63 of the Statute. It joins South Africa and Columbia against Israel.

Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s President, stated that "Netanyahu will not stop the genocide” and has called for the ICJ to issue an arrest warrant.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted overwhelmingly to give Palestine more rights in the UN, but this is more a gesture than an event. At the least, it means that representatives can sit on more meetings. At best, Palestine has taken one more step on the journey to full rights as a member state.

That step was in the next vote for Palestine to become a full member. 145 countries voted against the naysaying USA and 8 of its allies, which included small islands. Those figures are significant even though it is expected that the USA will use its veto in the Security Council.

The most valid question, in between, is why Israel isn’t being sanctioned? Morals in action are louder than morals in words.

BORN IN THE USA

Back in the U.S. of A., the police continue to attack campuses. The latest incidents were at the University of Pennsylvania, New Mexico State University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and The New School in New York - 65 students arrested.

Trump for weapons for Israel and Biden against is a red herring. The USA had already ensured that Israel has enough weapons to destroy Rafah.

Al Jazeera interviews Hala Rharrit, the first American career diplomat to quit over her State Department’s policies towards Israel and Palestine.

