Dmytro, a Ukraine war burn victim - photo credit to Marta Syrko at war.ukraine.ua

“There has been talk about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine. But we remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to our country’s territory. But now the consequences for possible interventionists will be far more tragic. They must realise that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilisation. Don’t they get that?” - Putin

All participants in war are propagandists but I, like many others, have concluded that Russian reports are worth following. It may be that the luxury of winning allows more truth.

The converse is that losing means more Ukrainians getting killed by 500-1500kg FABs. This week, Zelensky claimed that Russia had frighteningly dropped more than 3,200 of these glide bombs this year.

The dreaded TOS-1 heavy flamethrower has a range of 6km. The TOS-2 recently entered service, and has a range of 15km. Every day in Ukraine, there are many Aaron Bushnells, except that they’re dying more for their corrupt government, and American and British war profiteering, than their innocent families.

It’s tragic, and I shiver at the thought of being a soldier in this war.

TOS-1 heavy flamethrower firing

Imagine being there as the flamethrowers land

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY REPORTS

However, emotions got the better of me again. The purpose of this post was to show the Ukrainians terrible situation in Donetsk, as Russia marches north-west, west and north-east after capturing the strategic city of Avdeevka.

The Russians have captured the ruined villages of Lastochkyne, Stepove, Sieverne, Severnoye, and Petrovskoye. They’re attacking Orlivka, Ivanivske and Krasnogorovka.

The goal is to take the heavily fortified Chasiv Yar and Vuhledar, respectively a town and a city on hills 140km apart. Those would give Russia a major advantage towards capturing the entire oblast (province) a.k.a. the Donetsk People's Republic.

The losses along the entire frontline are higher, but this shows you the severity of the situation in Donestsk alone, over 3 days.

27 FEBRUARY - 1,035 KILLED

In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower… The AFU losses amounted to more than 420 Ukrainian troops…

In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Severnoye, took more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted losses on manpower… The AFU losses amounted to up to 485 Ukrainian troops…

In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation delivered strikes at manpower and hardware clusters… The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops…

28 FEBRUARY - 510 KILLED

In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower… The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 Ukrainian troops…

In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Petrovskoye, took more advantageous lines, and repelled 11 counterattacks… The AFU losses amounted to up to 165 Ukrainian troops…

In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation inflicted losses on manpower… The AFU losses amounted to up to 115 Ukrainian troops…

29 FEBRUARY - 1,200 KILLED

In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line… The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 Ukrainian troops…

In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 53rd, 61st mechanised, 59th motorised infantry brigades near Berdychi, Severnoye, Orlovka, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 495 Ukrainian troops neutralised…

In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces delivered complex strikes at AFU manpower and hardware near Rovnopol, Staromayorskoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops…

