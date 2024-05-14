FREE JULIAN ASSANGE, FREE US ALL!

MAYDAY, MAYDAY!

20 May! New Hearing Date! Be there!

We need as many people as possible to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 8:30am BST.

If you can’t make it to London, please still raise your voices and stand up for Julian. Send your videos and pictures to our dedicated Telegram channel and be part of our Livestream with the Free Assange Campaign.

Our stream with start at 6:30am BST/1:30am EDT/ 3:30pm AEST and go LIVE at 8:30am BST/ 3:30am EDT/ 5:30pm AEST.

