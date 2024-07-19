“If we had a wounded soldier, we immediately reported it so that a boat could come at night… It happened that guys were lying with their limbs severed for 10 days, and the boats couldn’t come to us.” - 'I Have Seen Hell, and the Name of It is Krynky’

Officially, 788 Ukrainian soldiers are missing in Krynki/Krynky, a nothing village on the Russian side of the Dnieper River. After it was reduced to a field, Ukraine kept sending men to die.

It was an obvious meatgrinder but Zelensky didn’t care. It was political marketing decision to kill citizens forced to become soldiers.

Western Media would pretend Ukraine had a foothold in Russian territory, that Ukraine was advancing, and thus the Public would support American and European politicians sending more weapons which would increase corporate profits.

The extra bloody limb is that corrupt Ukraine doesn’t give payouts to dead soldiers’ wives and children if he or she is ‘only’ missing and presumed dead. They want proof of what the rocket launcher did to their body as it exploded in the river and was nibbled by fish as their feet sank to the mud and their torsos floated to the Black Sea.

Krynki is only one place on a large map. Ukraine is suffering 1000-2000 casualties daily.

The Dead had names. They were people like us.

They were loved. They were killed.

Politics is murder. And murderers rule us.

FOR YOUR COGITATION

