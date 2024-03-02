Thanks to human rights journalist and filmmaker Katie Arnold, who bravely spent a year in the district of Masafer Yatta, we get to meet Zakaria Al-Adra, the Palestinian you watched get shot by an Israeli settler using dum-dum (expanding) bullets.

Inside the 9cm hole, his chest and ribs got fractured, his spleen and part of his pancreas destroyed, his stomach damaged. Despite his remarkable survival story, Zakaria has returned to his home.

Then there’s a landowner and his son being intimidated, and an old women forced to live in a cave.

These are important stories, but only a few of the many acts of violence by Jewish ‘settlers’ against the people of the South Hebron hills.

PALPABLE HATE

Two months ago, The Greyzone provided us with this compilation of hate so shocking and pervasive that it makes it hard to only blame Zionism - there’s a monster in the belly of Israel!

After watching the pain of the people in Hebron, it feels appropriate to share it as a reminder or, if it’s your first time, make you shudder.

