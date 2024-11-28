FINDING TRUTH

Craig Murray is a Scottish historian, journalist and acclaimed human rights activist. He is a former 22 year career diplomat and Ambassador. Together with award-winning cinematographer Niels Ladefoged (‘Ithaka’), he has traveled to Beirut to cover the truth of Israel's attacks, the resistance to them, and the impact on the Lebanese people. The aim is to counter the bias of billionaire and western state owned mainstream media. Written articles, video broadcasts, TV segments for Byoblu and frequent interviews with other alternative media outlets are planned. Unfortunately this is expensive. A full time interpreter, and a driver with vehicle prepared to travel with the team to at risk areas, are required as well as accommodation, workspace, research and production assistance. Plus Craig and Niels both have to eat. Craig and Niels have launched into this, from their own pockets, with faith that enough people are sick of being fed lies, to support true reporting from the ground.

THE PAIN CONTINUES…

In 7 weeks, 3,768 people were killed, 15,699 injured and 1.2 million displaced. The suburb worst hit by Israel had 262 buildings destroyed. Near the border with Israel, ruins multiply.

A ceasefire doesn’t mean an end to sufferring if you’re crippled, or have no home, school, electricity, running water, and food security.

More will die from the affect on physical and mental health.

For many, this is not their first war, and life was already made hell by corruption examplified by the horrendous Port of Beirut explosion in 2020.

HELP

Craig and Niels were arrested soon after arrival, but with that sorted, and recent permits, they are regularly delivering news in a way MSM won’t.

If you can skip a Budweiser, Happy Meal or Starbucks coffee, please help them keep reporting.

