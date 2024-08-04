“Israeli raids on Hamama School in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City resulted in 17 fatalities and at least 70 people wounded” - Aug 3 2024

Netanhayu knew that assassinating Ismail Haniyeh would make him a martyr, and Hamas more popular; that he’d lose any bargaining chip against the ICC’s warrants of arrest; that the Israeli hostages are more likely to die; that Iran and Lebanon would retaliate; that the USA would join the escalation.

Listen to this excellent analysis from David Hearst, the editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye (the website you should make one of your favourite bookmarks).

Share