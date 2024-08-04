Netanhayu knew that assassinating Ismail Haniyeh would make him a martyr, and Hamas more popular; that he’d lose any bargaining chip against the ICC’s warrants of arrest; that the Israeli hostages are more likely to die; that Iran and Lebanon would retaliate; that the USA would join the escalation.
Listen to this excellent analysis from David Hearst, the editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye (the website you should make one of your favourite bookmarks).
Wow, that’s a really good analysis. Interestingly, Brett Stephens just opined in the New York Times that Israel is fighting five fronts only it’s fronts of ideas. Stephens is not worthy to be in the same room as Hearst.
Why does Netenyahu want war so badly?
I believe he wants to build his city made of gold the Bible speaks abut.
Maybe he's just nuts.
We can't be the only country with crazy politicians.