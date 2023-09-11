Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Grasshopper Kaplan
Sep 11, 2023

The events of nine eleven 2001, and 1973, ought to have been the clue that all was funkiey in Nantuckey, not at all the story they presented to us, long before the word narrative came into popular usage with the scamdemic Harmacide hacksxxxine injextions needlerape viruganda bioweapon lockstep bootlick depopulation agenda ScKamala spoke of inadvertently recently....

