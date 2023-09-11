‘Peace, War and 9/11’ - Watch the Free Documentary
Graeme MacQueen pursued truth and peace in the final months of his life.
The way to remember the horror of 9/11 and the commencement of the War of Terror is to watch the documentary, ‘Peace, War and 9/11’.
Graeme MacQueen, a long-time peace activist, discovered that he was soon to die from cancer. With help from friends and colleagues, he spent his final months testifying against the war industry.
The ‘Peace, War and 9/11’ documentary was an initiative of the International Centre for 9/11 Justice. MacQueen was one of its leaders. Ted Walter, the co-director, is its Executive Director. Dr. Piers Robinson, from the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, is also a director, and can be found on Substack.
Watch it on Redacted’s channel on Rumble (click image below) or on Bitchute. Please share with your friends.
For more, watch The Kim Iverson Show for ‘The Shocking Masterminds Behind 9/11’. She interviews Kevin Ryan who is also from the International Center for 9/11 Justice.
