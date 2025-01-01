Please join the magic and me...
Politics is in everything, and I'll still write in our blood at SSDG, but my new substack uses culture towards understanding.
400 million people speaking English at home yet there are 8,200 living on our planet. Let's become aware of the other 7,800 million... and the cooler English directors who should be our heroes instead of those sold to us by the Hollywood War Machine.
Edutainment is a tool to fight the bigotry, pacification, and dumbification of our species. Yeah, yeah, considering Tik Tok dominating young screen times, it’d be easier to sell dildos at the local church. You reaction will tell me if I’m the dumbie for starting a website for international movies.
Please overcome your new year's hangover, and join me by subscribing to MAGICAL INTERNATIONAL MOVIES (MIM). I'd appreciate you sharing it with a friend.
https://youtu.be/W77Kwh6f0TE?si=llnrcmoA3M0ngX7M
Happy New Year, Mike.
Ok,Mike.
I'm in.
Perhaps some good South African entertainment will make my robots more congenital. 🤠