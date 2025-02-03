“I'm going to fight. I'm going to fight. Now, this is easier for me because I'm used to it. The rest of you are gonna have a tougher choice. Look, I don't want to sell it to you; it's too ugly for that. It's ugly, and it's hard. But when you're fighting in your own backyard, and you're fighting for your family, it all hurts a little less and it makes a little more sense. And for them, this is just some place, but for us? This is our home.” - the eloquence of Jed Eckert, played by Chris Hemsworth, in the 2012 version of ‘Red Dawn’

It’s rare to watch a movie about the USA being under attack, but that’s what’s been showing on our screens the past week.

It’s a parody of ‘Red Dawn’ and its stellar remake, with elements of ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘The Wolf of War Street’ i.e., the Great American Movie.

Instead of wholesome USA being invaded by Soviets (1984) or North Koreans (2012), its Red Republican Nationalists and money-is-oxygen Oligarchs on a mission for an austere God (hey, He’s mysterious… and definitely a Dude).

Elon Musk is Chris Hemsworth with an undermental disorder and amphetamine addiction (that has nothing to do with DEI casting). He leads the paratroopers from Project 2025.

In an action scene, Musk is racing through an office jungle to rescue Princess Maggie Green (who doesn’t believe in abortion) from the baddies called the CIA (Central Information Agency). She’s been held in a building called USLAID (but they’re Christian actors so they don’t get the inside joke by screenwriter Russell Vought, and think it’s a chicken factory front for the CIA).

It’s one of those movies where director Peter Thiel only shares bits of the screenplay to provoke more honest reactions from his actors. But I’ve read the full copy that was leaked by an assistant to producer Mark Zuckerberg - the plot twist is a whammy!

In the catacombs of USAID, Maggie discovered the secret of secrets - Jesus is a CIA agent.

Will Musk rescue her, or kill her? That’s a cliffhanger instead of an answer because the TV series is next.

