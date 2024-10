In view of the U.S. election approaching like a salesman skating on baby oil towards spears tipped in sadism, I want you to read the excellent article, ‘Is Ohio an Omen?’ It asks, “Is America doomed to violent revenge?”

Please make that article your focus, but if you want to emphasise the anxiety, watch this short documentary.

Further afield, in Pennsylvania, is ‘The Greediest Non-Profit Hospital in America’.

